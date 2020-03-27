Health Dept revises COVID-19 death toll down to 1

The department also confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases now stood at 1,170.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has revised the coronavirus death toll down to one, saying that tests on the second reported victim came back negative for COVID-19.

Earlier on Friday, the department said that the country had recorded its first two deaths from the virus but did not give any further details.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde presented more details, saying that a 28-year-old and 48-year-old female both passed away on Friday morning in the province.

The 48-year-old patient's condition worsened while in ICU.

The younger woman was admitted to hospital on Thursday. Winde said that in this case, the clinical picture was consistent with COVID-19 but officials were still waiting for test results to confirm this.

The Health Department has now confirmed that the younger woman did not die of COVID-19 and that her family had also tested negative for the virus.

REPORTED DEATHS:

This morning we reported that two deaths had occurred as a result of the COVID-19 virus. The first patient was a 48 year old female who tested positive for COVID-19 on the 23rd March 2020. She was suffering from pulmonary embolism #COVID19 #CoronaVirusSA — Department of Health (@HealthZA) March 27, 2020