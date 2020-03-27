View all in Latest
Health Dept revises COVID-19 death toll down to 1

The department also confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases now stood at 1,170.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has revised the coronavirus death toll down to one, saying that tests on the second reported victim came back negative for COVID-19.

The department also confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases now stood at 1,170.

Earlier on Friday, the department said that the country had recorded its first two deaths from the virus but did not give any further details.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde presented more details, saying that a 28-year-old and 48-year-old female both passed away on Friday morning in the province.

The 48-year-old patient's condition worsened while in ICU.

The younger woman was admitted to hospital on Thursday. Winde said that in this case, the clinical picture was consistent with COVID-19 but officials were still waiting for test results to confirm this.

The Health Department has now confirmed that the younger woman did not die of COVID-19 and that her family had also tested negative for the virus.

