Gauteng's Mazibuko condemns taxi drivers for not complying with lockdown rules

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko inspected whether taxi drivers and passengers were applying the rules at Baragwanath Taxi Rank on Friday morning.

People queue for taxis at the Baragwanath taxi rank on 27 March 2020. Picture: Kgomotso Modie/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko on Friday condemned taxi drivers at the Baragwanath Taxi Rank for failing to comply with regulations of the lockdown.

The rank was operating as usual in the morning until the provincial taxi task team arrived to remove commuters from vehicles and making sure that only seven passengers were in each vehicle.

Mazibuko inspected whether taxi drivers and passengers were applying the rules.

Mazibuko said some of the taxi operators failed to comply.

“One taxi driver told me he can’t waste petrol by transporting only seven people. The owner is the one who is going to get into trouble, they are just drivers. So please comply and stick to what has been agreed upon,” she said.

The Baragwanath taxi rank was later empty after taxis were discontinued to resume operations at 4pm.

