GALLERY: Zandspruit: 'If COVID-19 comes, no one will care. We'll all die'

Kayleen Morgan | It’s day one of the government-instituted national coronavirus lockdown, but Zandspruit informal settlement residents are still walking the streets. Why? Community members have fought for simple basic services for years, and they say if government did not care about them then, they would not care now if they were hit with coronavirus.