GALLERY: Zandspruit: 'If COVID-19 comes, no one will care. We'll all die'
Kayleen Morgan | It’s day one of the government-instituted national coronavirus lockdown, but Zandspruit informal settlement residents are still walking the streets. Why? Community members have fought for simple basic services for years, and they say if government did not care about them then, they would not care now if they were hit with coronavirus.
More in Multimedia
-
Police, SANDF enforce lockdown in Cape Town
-
South Africans in China: Normalcy returning, you just have to listen to govt
-
'I tested positive for Coronavirus' - Naledi Radebe tells her story
-
21-day lockdown begins as police patrol Johannesburg CBD
-
'Mission Save Lives' - Ramaphosa deploys soldiers for lockdown
-
SA's COVID-19 cases jump to 927
-
Employers can't force employees to take unpaid leave during lockdown
-
Traffic, long queues and empty shelves - day before lockdown in Centurion
-
How local artists are helping relieve SA's lockdown anxiety
-
Overcrowding and no sanitisers at 3 KZN Boxer stores
-
How to wash your hands properly
-
Gauteng's homeless to be housed at schools during lockdown
-
Health Minister unpacks the rules of COVID-19 lockdown
-
Capetonians flock to stores ahead of COVID-19 lockdown
-
'We also have panic buyers from neighbouring African countries' - SA wholesaler
-
Businesses owned by women, youth & those with disabilities to be prioritised
-
SA on lockdown: Here’s what you need to know
-
COVID-19 Situation Desk - 24 March 2020 PM
-
No need for panic buying ahead of lockdown - Didiza
-
Funeral ‘etiquette’ amidst COVID-19 outbreak
-
Coronavirus numbers in SA will increase - Mkhize
-
'If we don't work, we don't get paid' - commuters react to lockdown
-
How to stay mentally healthy during COVID-19 outbreak
-
COVID-19 Situation Desk - 24 March 2020 AM
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.