Feeling depressed, anxious during lockdown? Sadag is here for you
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) advised that it would remain open during this period.
JOHANNESBURG - As the country wakes up on Friday to day one of the 21-days nationwide lockdown, there are calls for those feeling anxious and depressed to find someone to talk to.
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) on Thursday advised that it would remain open during this period.
Many people may be feeling anxious and uncertain about their immediate future during the lockdown.
Clinical Psychologist Zamo Mbele said Sadag may not have all the answers but they would give citizens an ear when they call their call centre if they are feeling anxious and depressed.
“We are going to try and remind them that even though it feels like they’re alone and it’s scary, they are not alone. We can offer a whole host of support,” he said.
He said anyone could get in tough with them: “You can call to speak to counsellors if you’re feeling alone of terrified on 0800 2122 23 and that’s seven days a week and you can go on our website for some tips and social media pages.”
WATCH: I was tested positive for coronavirus
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
More in Local
-
COVID-19: Durban butchery owner arrested for allegedly inflating prices
-
FACT CHECK: Chloroquine tested as treatment for COVID-19 – but is not a cure
-
AA predicts 'largest fuel price decreases on record'
-
CEO Grant Pattison in tears as Edcon prioritises salaries
-
How some essential services workers in CT, eThekwini & Zandspruit are coping
-
SA lockdown: Santaco says it hasn’t been given enough clarity on regulations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.