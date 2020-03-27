Feeling depressed, anxious during lockdown? Sadag is here for you

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) advised that it would remain open during this period.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country wakes up on Friday to day one of the 21-days nationwide lockdown, there are calls for those feeling anxious and depressed to find someone to talk to.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) on Thursday advised that it would remain open during this period.

Many people may be feeling anxious and uncertain about their immediate future during the lockdown.

Clinical Psychologist Zamo Mbele said Sadag may not have all the answers but they would give citizens an ear when they call their call centre if they are feeling anxious and depressed.

“We are going to try and remind them that even though it feels like they’re alone and it’s scary, they are not alone. We can offer a whole host of support,” he said.

He said anyone could get in tough with them: “You can call to speak to counsellors if you’re feeling alone of terrified on 0800 2122 23 and that’s seven days a week and you can go on our website for some tips and social media pages.”

WATCH: I was tested positive for coronavirus

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.