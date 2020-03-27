FACT CHECK: Chloroquine tested as treatment for COVID-19 – but is not a cure

-
COVID-19: Durban butchery owner arrested for allegedly inflating pricesBusiness
AA predicts 'largest fuel price decreases on record'Business
CEO Grant Pattison in tears as Edcon prioritises salariesBusiness
How some essential services workers in CT, eThekwini & Zandspruit are copingLocal
Barcelona to cut player wages due to coronavirusSport
Feeling depressed, anxious during lockdown? Sadag is here for youLocal
FACT CHECK: Chloroquine tested as treatment for COVID-19 – but is not a cureOpinion
AA predicts 'largest fuel price decreases on record'Business
CEO Grant Pattison in tears as Edcon prioritises salariesBusiness
How some essential services workers in CT, eThekwini & Zandspruit are copingLocal
Feeling depressed, anxious during lockdown? Sadag is here for youLocal
SA lockdown: Santaco says it hasn’t been given enough clarity on regulationsLocal
SA records its first two COVID-19 deathsLocal
Cindy Poluta launches mental wellbeing podcastLifestyle
Lesotho receives COVID-19 test kits from billionaire Jack MaAfrica
FACT CHECK: Chloroquine tested as treatment for COVID-19 – but is not a cureOpinion
CEO Grant Pattison in tears as Edcon prioritises salariesBusiness
How some essential services workers in CT, eThekwini & Zandspruit are copingLocal
ANALYSIS: Reality of COVID-19 exponential growth shows SA’s lockdown is rightOpinion
Barcelona to cut player wages due to coronavirusSport
Feeling depressed, anxious during lockdown? Sadag is here for youLocal
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: RamKhize to the rescue - leadership during coronavirusOpinion
Gauteng govt confident court will rule in its favour over Tshwane council matterPolitics
DA believes it has solid case to oppose decision to dissolve Tshwane CouncilPolitics
DA fights placement of Tshwane under administration in Pretoria courtPolitics
Political parties welcome Ramaphosa’s coronavirus lockdownPolitics
Ramaphosa announces 21-day nationwide lockdownLocal
EFF wants banks to suspend loan repayments, govt grants for workersPolitics
Court says PP's subpoena powers don't extend to taxpayer recordsPolitics
Process to remove Mkhwebane as PP to proceed when Parliament resumesPolitics
ANALYSIS: Reality of COVID-19 exponential growth shows SA’s lockdown is rightOpinion
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: RamKhize to the rescue - leadership during coronavirusOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Things to do in COVID-19 lockdownOpinion
ANALYSIS: TB, HIV and COVID-19: urgent questions as 3 epidemics collideOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: COVID-19 lockdown: Keep faith with SA’s hard-won democracyOpinion
ANALYSIS: COVID-19: Could the cure be worse than the disease for SA?Opinion
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Letter to fellow journalists in this time of coronavirusOpinion
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Now is the time to listen to our government about coronavirusOpinion
ANALYSIS: Coronavirus in Africa – to mask or not to mask, that is the questionOpinion
CEO Grant Pattison in tears as Edcon prioritises salariesBusiness
Eskom takes some units off grid to protect systemBusiness
Golden Arrow to operate reduced service for essential staff during lockdownBusiness
SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia to retire earlyBusiness
SA lockdown: Govt working on relief package for informal sectorBusiness
Government revises 0% wage hike for civil servantsLocal
Car guards & waiters among many citizens worried about life during lockdownBusiness
Stellenbosch Municipality suspends collection of property rates for 3 monthsBusiness
Hollywood awards grapple with virus as Globes relax rulesLifestyle
Duchess of Sussex set to narrate new Disney movieLifestyle
Harvey Weinstein 'doing fine' after 'testing positive for coronavirus'Lifestyle
Taylor Swift helps cash-strapped fans amid COVID-19 outbreakLifestyle
'Humour is healing': Laughter soothes nerves during COVID-19 traumaLifestyle
Liberia's George Weah releases coronavirus singleLifestyle
Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish to headline coronavirus benefit TV specialLifestyle
Idris Elba slams coronavirus conspiraciesLifestyle
Thokoza, gogo: Sanusi Credo Mutwa's death mournedLocal
Barcelona to cut player wages due to coronavirusSport
Newcastle's Bruce wants games every day to finish seasonSport
England's Anderson says coronavirus won't end cricket careerSport
Kolisi's message for SA amid the coronavirus lockdown - follow the rulesSport
Stokes gearing up for IPL despite coronavirus lockdownSport
ICC shuts down World Cup cricket qualifiers till JulySport
Wimbledon to hold 'emergency meeting' next week on 2020 tournamentSport
Billy Vunipola commits future to relegated SaracensSport
Jake White appointed Bulls director of rugbySport
CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)Local
CARTOON: Antisocial DistancingLocal
CARTOON: Panic Shopper’s GuideLocal
CARTOON: One Good Reason for the PP to GoLocal
CARTOON: One Flu Over the JSEBusiness
CARTOON: Coronavirus Goes ViralLocal
CARTOON: So Much for the New DawnLocal
CARTOON: Who'll Budge First?Politics
CARTOON: #Budget2020 - Aloe PointBusiness
FACT CHECK: Chloroquine tested as treatment for COVID-19 – but is not a cure
“Chloroquine has been proven to be a solution to the coronavirus … it is able to counter and overpower the coronavirus,” says a voice in an audio clip that’s been going around the WhatsApp messaging service since 27 February 2020.
In the clip an unidentified Paris-based man, speaking in English, says he is recording to explain a French-language video. The video, which we couldn’t locate, supposedly shows that the malaria drug chloroquine can be used against COVID-19.
“Rush to any pharmacy that you can and get yourself some chloroquine … you take 500mg of chloroquine for eight days and then you’ll be completely cured of any infection of coronavirus,” the man says.
Similar claims about chloroquine have been made by US president Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla founder Elon Musk. There have been shortages of the drug in pharmacies in the US.
The claim that chloroquine is an “antidote” to COVID-19 is also circulating on Facebook.
But can it cure COVID-19? We investigated.
CHLOROQUINE AND COVID-19
Chloroquine is used to prevent and treat malaria and parasitic diseases like amebiasis.
The structurally similar hydroxychloroquine is often used to treat arthritis and the autoimmune disorder lupus.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. An outbreak of a new strain, given the name 2019-nCoV and known as novel coronavirus, was identified in China in late December 2019. The virus causes the disease COVID-19.
As of 27 March 2020, there were more than 500,0000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, and at least 24,000 people had died from the disease.
INITIAL STUDIES SHOW DRUG MAY TREAT COVID-19
China has in a “consensus” report recommended that “treating the patients diagnosed as novel coronavirus pneumonia with chloroquine might improve the success rate of treatment, shorten hospital stay and improve patient outcome”.
But they called for more research into its claimed efficacy while there have been reports of official Chinese warning of its toxicity.
CHLOROQUINE ISN’T CURE, FURTHER STUDIES ARE NEEDED
While early research indicates that chloroquine may have some activity against the virus that causes COVID-19, none of it claims that the drug is a “cure” for the disease.
The US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that while chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are currently recommended for treatment against COVID-19 in some countries, they are still currently under investigation in clinical trials for use in the US.
There is no currently available data “to inform clinical use, dosing, or duration of hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis or treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection [COVID-19],” the CDC says.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement on 19 March to say it is still investigating the effectiveness of chloroquine against COVID-19. The drug has not been approved for treatment. There are currently no FDA approved drugs to treat, cure or prevent COVID-19.
As of 23 March 2020, the World Health Organization, or WHO, said “there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-2019”.
“WHO does not recommend self-medication with any medicines, including antibiotics, as a prevention or cure for COVID-19.” People should not stock up on chloroquine to prevent COVID-19.
This article appeared on AfricaCheck.org, a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and the media. Follow them on Twitter: @AfricaCheck
