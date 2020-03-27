View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
Go

Eskom takes some units off grid to protect system

The utility on Thursday said these units were now available to return to service at short notice, should the need arise.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it had started taking units off the grid in order to protect the system over the next three weeks.

The utility on Thursday said these units were now available to return to service at short notice, should the need arise.

It said it had to postpone maintenance for the duration of the lockdown and would only be keeping a minimal number of workers on site.

As a result, the focus has now shifted to short-term maintenance in order to stave off load shedding over the next few weeks.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA