Eskom takes some units off grid to protect system
The utility on Thursday said these units were now available to return to service at short notice, should the need arise.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it had started taking units off the grid in order to protect the system over the next three weeks.
It said it had to postpone maintenance for the duration of the lockdown and would only be keeping a minimal number of workers on site.
As a result, the focus has now shifted to short-term maintenance in order to stave off load shedding over the next few weeks.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 26, 2020
Date: 26 March 2020
No loadshedding is expected during the COVID-19 lockdown as demand has dropped@News24 @TimesLIVE @eNCA @iol @SABCNewsOnline @TheCitizen_News @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @ewnupdates @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/cBftJf5yjK
