EFF: First COVID-19 deaths should act as wakeup call to South Africans
The red barrettes have appealed to all citizens to adhere to the rules of the national lockdown and follow the precautionary measures set out by the health department.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said the rise in the number of COVID-19 infections in the country and the first two deaths should serve as a wakeup call to all South Africans about the gravity of the pandemic.
The party has also called on employers that insist on remaining fully operational during the nationwide lockdown to shut down their companies.
Spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya said: “Our prayers are those who have passed away in the Western Cape. We pass our sincerest condolences. Let us all remain strong and take care of our health. We shall overcome.”
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
