Despite conditions, Zandspruit residents determined to help curb COVID-19 spread
Congested shacks with pathways filled with litter and flowing sewage make the residents' fight to stem the spread of COVID-19 fruitless.
GOVERNMENT - Experts and everyone in the country agree that the most vulnerable communities to the coronavirus are people in densely populated townships and informal settlements.
However, it appears that no one is more aware of this fact than the residents of these areas who are bent on preserving lives and stopping the spread of the virus despite their living conditions, which are a danger in themselves.
I meet gogo Christina Mahlangu at a corner which has been turned into a dumping site by residents of Zandspruit, who have protested over their lack of basic service delivery countless times since 1994.
She is one of the 1994 group of residents who first erected shacks here, finding the location convenient as they wake up daily to go clean after and serve middle-class residents as domestic workers in Honeydew, Sandowner and Northcliff among others.
I’m out in #Zandspruit (Informal settlement, West of Jhb) this morning. Here, Pikitup workers are getting ready to come clean your streets. They are risking their lives for your health, as you stay home. @ThetoThakane #SAlockdown pic.twitter.com/p0OPpaEBaV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020
This young man rummages through garbage in #Zandspruit to find edibles and anything else that’s useful. He knows about the #Covid-19 and the #SAlockdown. But has to attend to more pressing needs, like getting food into his stomach. @ThetoThakane pic.twitter.com/5HwK8xDyhN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020
#21daysLockdownSA #Covid19SA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020
Residents in Zandspruit, west of Johannesburg say they are scared of what will happen should the #coronavirus spread to their township. They say lack of service delivery here would make the situation worse.
- @ietskaylo pic.twitter.com/qLqwKQXJnO
But now, the place she has called home for years is a death trap.
Congested shacks with pathways filled with litter and flowing sewage make her own fight to stem the spread of COVID-19 fruitless.
But she is still hell-bent on trying her best.
"I can’t say I know what this coronavirus is. All I know is that we have to be safe, to save each other, to always wash our hands with water - after you eat and ever so often you must always wash your hands to be clean."
Mahlangu’s neighbours took off in the morning, rushing to the only sizeable supermarket that services the informal settlement.
There, a snaking queue on a small gravel pathway makes social distancing impossible.
Again they ask: "What did the government expect would happen to us during this crisis?"
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
