View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
Go

COVID-19: Some people who were tested in Gauteng, now nowhere to be found

The MEC said his department was struggling to get a hold of people who had been tested to give them their results.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku. Picture: @bandilemasuku/Twitter
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku. Picture: @bandilemasuku/Twitter
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - As Gauteng continues to record a high number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Health is searching for people who have tested positive for the virus but are now nowhere to be found.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of cases had risen to 927. Gauteng accounted for 409 of those people.

Picture: EWN

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku called on people who had tested for COVID-19 at private laboratories in the province to check their results.

The MEC said his department was struggling to get a hold of people who had been tested to give them their results.

He said his concern was that those who tested positive could be infecting others without knowing their status.

“One of the bigger problems that we have is the issue of those who have been in contact with them… I think in the forms that they’ve submitted to the laboratories, they don’t put their physical addresses. It becomes difficult to trace them and the contacts that they might have had,” Masuku said.

Masuku called on people who had done tests at private laboratories to get in touch with the labs as soon as possible.

WATCH: SANDF gear up for support role in lockdown

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA