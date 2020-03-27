COVID-19: Durban butchery owner arrested for allegedly inflating prices
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the suspect had admitted to inflating prices.
DURBAN - The owner of a Durban butchery has been arrested after he was allegedly found to be using the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak to sell much-needed food and products at inflated prices.
Dube-Ncube said if the owner was found guilty he would be liable to pay up to a R1 million fine or up to 10% of his business’s annual turnover. In addition, there was also a possibility of imprisonment of up to one year.
The Phoenix-based butchery owner was arrested on Wednesday. Since then, officials have looked into allegations of price-hiking by other major outlets.
Dube-Ncube said the National Consumer Commission and the Competition Commission were investigating.
