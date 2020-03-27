Council of Muslim Theologians urge South Africans to take lockdown seriously

Secretary-general Moulana Ebrahim Bham said that the national lockdown required each and every South African to respect the measures taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council of Muslim Theologians has urged South Africans to respect the 21-day lockdown as the country battles to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

A number of people in various areas around the country, including Lenasia, have been defying the lockdown.

South Africans have been told to stay at home for the next 21 days but some areas have not been compliant.

Secretary-general Moulana Ebrahim Bham said that the national lockdown required each and every South African to respect the measures taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

"The spread of the coronavirus is a reality. It is happening around us, it is happening in the world and as such, the president has called for a lockdown. We encourage the people of South Africa not to take this lightly and to take the necessary precautions. It is better to heed the advice than to be regretful later on."

