702's Cindy Poluta launches mental wellbeing podcast

Locked And Down deals with anxieties and mental health issues over this time…

702 sports presenter Cindy Poluta has launched a podcast to mark South Africa's 21 day national lockdown .

The inspiration for the Locked And Down podcast – made in collaboration with SADAG (South African Depression and Anxiety Group) - came from a chat she had with Bongani Bingwa earlier this week and hopes to deal with some of the anxieties over this time...

Coronavirus is something that sits over me like a deep grey cloud - and I wish it was luminous green so we could see where it is, see where it's sitting, know where it's lurking and know when this will be over. Cindy Poluta, Journalist - Eyewitness News

Will I be able to visit sick loved ones; how will my domestic worker cope over this time; what about my friends who have to stay home with no pay; how can I manage my children's anxiety and keep them calm - while trying to get them through homeschooling? The list goes on and on and on... Cindy Poluta, Journalist - Eyewitness News

As Cindy succinctly puts it, this will be a joint effort, especially with listeners who can share how the 21-day

national lockdown affects their mental health. Cassey Chambers, Operations Director at South African Depression and Anxiety Group, will be on hand to advise on strategies to cope - with occasional input from some of SADAG's many experts.

A podcast on mental wellbeing has been something I have wanted to do for a while. I just haven't had the capacity to do it - to be honest. I'm still not sure if I do have the capacity right now but a lot of you have reached out to me saying you heard that moment with Bongani on air, and you've shared your own stories. Cindy Poluta, Journalist - Eyewitness News

Cindy has invited listeners to share their anxieties around this lockdown with her - for discussion on the podcast. You can contact her via direct message for greatest privacy... on Instagram or twitter @Cindy_Poluta or email her on cindyg@ewn.co.za

Remember help is at hand. Call SADAG tollfree on 0800 456 789 or 0800 21 22 23 between 8am and 8pm.

This article first appeared on 702 : 702's Cindy Poluta launches mental wellbeing podcast