702's Cindy Poluta launches mental wellbeing podcast
Locked And Down deals with anxieties and mental health issues over this time…
702 sports presenter Cindy Poluta has launched a podcast to mark South Africa's 21 day national lockdown .
The inspiration for the Locked And Down podcast – made in collaboration with SADAG (South African Depression and Anxiety Group) - came from a chat she had with Bongani Bingwa earlier this week and hopes to deal with some of the anxieties over this time...
Coronavirus is something that sits over me like a deep grey cloud - and I wish it was luminous green so we could see where it is, see where it's sitting, know where it's lurking and know when this will be over.Cindy Poluta, Journalist - Eyewitness News
Will I be able to visit sick loved ones; how will my domestic worker cope over this time; what about my friends who have to stay home with no pay; how can I manage my children's anxiety and keep them calm - while trying to get them through homeschooling? The list goes on and on and on...Cindy Poluta, Journalist - Eyewitness News
As Cindy succinctly puts it, this will be a joint effort, especially with listeners who can share how the 21-day
national lockdown affects their mental health. Cassey Chambers, Operations Director at South African Depression and Anxiety Group, will be on hand to advise on strategies to cope - with occasional input from some of SADAG's many experts.
A podcast on mental wellbeing has been something I have wanted to do for a while. I just haven't had the capacity to do it - to be honest. I'm still not sure if I do have the capacity right now but a lot of you have reached out to me saying you heard that moment with Bongani on air, and you've shared your own stories.Cindy Poluta, Journalist - Eyewitness News
Cindy Poluta channels the anxieties of a locked-down community and with the help of Cassey Chambers of SADAG, receives practical advice to cope in a time of fear.
Cindy has invited listeners to share their anxieties around this lockdown with her - for discussion on the podcast. You can contact her via direct message for greatest privacy... on Instagram or twitter @Cindy_Poluta or email her on cindyg@ewn.co.za
Remember help is at hand. Call SADAG tollfree on 0800 456 789 or 0800 21 22 23 between 8am and 8pm.
This article first appeared on 702 : 702's Cindy Poluta launches mental wellbeing podcast
