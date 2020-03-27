Cele: Lockdown of SA a success

Members of the COVID-19 national command council are updating the nation on the coronavirus lockdown situation.

PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the initial lockdown of the country was a success.

He said that 55 people were arrested for breaching the lockdown regulations.

The minister was speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on the status of the coronavirus lockdown which came into force on Friday morning. Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu confirmed that the number of infections had now risen to 1,170.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that the SANDF had deployed in all nine provinces during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

She admitted that there were some failures in the deployment of the SANDF and the law enforcement agencies tasked with enforcing the lockdown.

Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel thanked South Africans and businesses for cooperating with the lockdown measures.

WATCH: Ministers brief SA on COVID-19 lockdown

Patel said that the long queues at shops needed to be addressed.

He added that the list of essential goods and essential services had been updated in the gazette.

The minister added that the government would not hesitate to act against companies that pushed up prices during the lockdown period.