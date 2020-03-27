As lockdown gets under way, JHB residents bump into law enforcement officials
With the exception of those in essential services and citizens needing to access emergency supplies, no one is allowed to roam freely.
JOHANNESBURG – At the stroke of midnight law enforcement officials were in place to enforce the lockdown restrictions.
The lockdown is in pace to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the country's infections are now sitting at 927.
And at midnight when the lockdown kicked in, law enforcement officials were there to patrol the streets.
In the Johannesburg CBD, members of the SAPS were supported by the army and private security.
WATCH: 21-day lockdown begins as police patrol Johannesburg CBD
Police pulled over motorists who were still on the road after the curfew, searching their cars and questioning where they were going.
They confiscated and emptied alcohol bottles from some drivers who were pulled over.
The same was done with pedestrians and residents who were told to go home immediately.
Meanwhile, suburbs including Sandton and Melville, which are normally bustling on a Thursday night, were eerily quiet
The operations will continue for the next three weeks and South Africans have been urged to cooperate with those in charge.
#LockDownEve #SAlockdown It was eerily quiet in areas such as Sandton and Melville - areas which are normally bustling on a Thursday Night. AK pic.twitter.com/g6RtaPt6EX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020
#LockDownEve #SAlockdown Police escorted a man in the early hours of Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. AK pic.twitter.com/XNHxBqQDhK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020
HOW WILL LOCKDOWN AFFECT MY LIFE?
Starting today, you have to stay home
You can leave buy groceries or medicine, or to go to your doctor
If you are stopped and asked why you are out, you need to explain
Shop at the shop closest to you, if you don’t find what you need there, go to the next nearest shop
You will only be able to buy foodstuffs and other items listed as essential – so you won’t be able to buy clothes or homeware at your local Woolies superstore
Government will keep supply lines open, grocery shops will remain open – government is working along with retailers and food and essential goods producers to ensure supplies reach the shops
The Police minister was very clear - you won’t be able to buy booze during the lockdown – at all. Anywhere. You are not even allowed to move a six pack to your neighbour’s
No jogging, no dog walking, no exercise, no leaving your home at all unless you are going to the shops for essentials, to the doctor, or to the pharmacy
If you have an elderly or vulnerable relative you can take them food or take them to the doctor (that’s included in the regulations), but if you are stopped and asked why you are out, you will need to explain
Minister Lindiwe Zulu is requesting that children remain with the primary custody holder, and that they only be moved under exceptional circumstances – but they have yet to define what constitutes an exceptional circumstance. Basically, no children should be moved for the duration of the lockdown
If you rely on public transport or metered taxis and e-hailing services to get you to the shops or the doctor, they will only be available and allowed to transport people and essential services workers between 5am to 9am and from 4pm to 8pm
They will have to be comprehensively sanitized after every trip – only one passenger in a four-person car; only 3 passengers in an 8 person vehicle
Uber says there will be no surge pricing during the lockdown. It’s clarified ubers can only be used for to obtain an essential good or service (grocery/medicine shopping) or for rendering an essential service (eg getting to work if you are an essential worker, or taking food to a vulnerable person eg an elderly parent who can’t go out)
UberX, UberGO, UberBLACK, UberASSIST, UberVIP – Maximum of 1 passenger UberXL – Maximum of 2 passengers UberVan – Maximum of 3 passengers
UberEats will not be operating during the lockdown
If you’re wondering how many people you can transport in your own vehicle – that’s probably a fair comparison.
