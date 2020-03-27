As lockdown gets under way, JHB residents bump into law enforcement officials

With the exception of those in essential services and citizens needing to access emergency supplies, no one is allowed to roam freely.

JOHANNESBURG – At the stroke of midnight law enforcement officials were in place to enforce the lockdown restrictions.

The lockdown is in pace to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the country's infections are now sitting at 927.

With the exception of those in essential services and citizens needing to access emergency supplies, no one is allowed to roam freely.

And at midnight when the lockdown kicked in, law enforcement officials were there to patrol the streets.

In the Johannesburg CBD, members of the SAPS were supported by the army and private security.

WATCH: 21-day lockdown begins as police patrol Johannesburg CBD

<yt-formatted-string force-default-style="" class="style-scope ytd-video-primary-info-renderer"></yt-formatted-string>

