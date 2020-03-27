Alexandra, Zandspruit residents go about life as usual despite lockdown

Alexandra is one of the townships that are densely populated in Gauteng.

ALEXANDRA/ZANDSPRUIT - Residents in Alexandra on Friday morning were going about their day seemingly oblivious to the national lockdown, despite the president’s order to stay home.

At London Street, people didn’t appear to be complying with the social distance regulations while others were huddled in groups holding beers on the sidewalk.

Taxis also appeared to be transporting people as normal.

At the same time, only a few police vans were patrolling some streets in the area.

ZANDSPRUIT

Meanwhile, there were millions of others whose circumstances made social distancing and home confinement impossible.

In Zandspruit, west of Johannesburg, residents stepped outside their shacks and were seated in groups near popular social spots just to take in the morning sun and air.

Residents in Zandspruit, west of Johannesburg say they are scared of what will happen should the coronavirus spread to their township. They say lack of service delivery here would make the situation worse.



The idea of a lockdown could be a simple one if one is in a home well stocked with food and could enjoy leisurely short walks in your garden - but not everyone enjoyed that privilege.

Thabo Ndlovu, a Zandspruit resident sat on a chair with his friends taking in the sights from the busy road that leads into the informal settlement.

He said staying in his shack was simply not an option.

“Just because I’m staying in a shack I have to come out for a 10 minutes recess and I’m not encouraging everyone to do the same thing,” Ndlovu said.

This young man rummages through garbage in Zandspruit to find edibles and anything else that's useful. He knows about the Covid-19 and the lockdown. But has to attend to more pressing needs, like getting food into his stomach.

He shared the one-bedroom structure with his partner and a baby.

They had no yard space and to their left, right, and opposite their shack were many such structures that are home to the country’s poorest.

Ndlovu said he knew the risks of being outside his home but said all he wanted was to breathe.