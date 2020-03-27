View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
Go

Advocacy group calls for financial relief for sex workers during lockdown

Advocacy group Sweat says sex workers cannot apply to the Unemployment Insurance Fund because their work is not recognised as 'work' in South Africa.

FILE: Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) members gathered outside the Western Cape High Court today. Picture: Chanel September/EWN
FILE: Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) members gathered outside the Western Cape High Court today. Picture: Chanel September/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – A sex worker advocacy group is urgently calling on government to assist sex workers who will not be earning an income during the lockdown period.

According to the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) there are more than 150,000 sex workers in South Africa, and most of them are black women.

Sweat's Nosipho Vidima said: “So now you see these workers going home, where they are supporting seven or more people. There’s not going to be consistent income; there’s not going to be income at all. On top of that they are not getting relief from government.”

Vidima said sex workers could not apply to the Unemployment Insurance Fund because their work was not recognised as 'work' in South Africa.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA