ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe tests positive for COVID-19
Meshoe said that his results came back on Friday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe has confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
He has also confirmed that ACDP MP Steve Swart tested positive as well.
Meshoe revealed last week that he had attended a religious gathering attended by five tourists who tested who were infected.
We can confirm that both our President @RevMeshoe & #SteveSwart .MP are positive for #CoronaVirusInSA. @RevMeshoe is grateful for the support expressed by #CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA & pleased he tested negative.— ACDP South Africa (@A_C_D_P) March 27, 2020
Our hope & trust is always in our God.https://t.co/wQbd9u1pNX
