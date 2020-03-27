AA predicts 'largest fuel price decreases on record'
The AA said this was due to the low demand for oil as the global economies retreat due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) on Friday announced that there would be a large fuel price decrease on record, which would be adjusted next week Wednesday.
Unleaded 95 petrol is set for a stunning R2.18 per litre drop, with 93 set to decrease by R2.05. Both grades of diesel are expected to fall by around R1.65, with illuminating paraffin predicted to go down by R1.98.
"In practice, all these drops will be slightly less, due to the 16-cent increase in the fuel levy, and nine-cent increase in the RAF levy," the AA said in a statement.
Notwithstanding the addition of the 25 cents for the fuel levies, the expected decreases will bring the country’s fuel prices to levels last seen in late 2017 and early 2018.
"It is unfortunate that these massive reductions are coming at a time where private motoring is severely curtailed, but we would remind motorists that in terms of the lockdown regulations, they are still allowed to fill up their vehicles," the AA said.
