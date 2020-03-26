Winde: No one in WC should be without water during lockdown
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that informal settlements and towns in the Karoo remained his biggest concern and his government was using all resources to ensure every citizen had access to water.
CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde said that no one in the Western Cape should go without water during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The Central and Klein Karoo are still enduring a drought, but Winde said that provision was being made for communities without water.
He said water tanks would be available where needed.
Washing hands and staying clean can help limit the spread of COVID-19 but for those with limited access to water, it's a more difficult task.
The Western Cape government has a plan.
"The Health Department already has a programme where they send out bottles of water during the diarrhoea season, so we can follow the same practice with a bottle of water with a detergent of some kind."
WATCH: How to wash your hands properly
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
