WC considering field hospitals should COVID-19 pandemic worsen
Premier Alan Winde said that they were now planning for any eventuality.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is already considering the establishment of field hospitals for COVID-19 patients should the pandemic worsen.
The field hospitals will be set up in facilities where large numbers of people can be accommodated.
The premier was addressing a digital video press conference in Cape Town on Thursday.
"It gets down to trigger points that we've got to set up field hospitals. Our teams have been out there throughout the province looking at possibilities for field hospitals linked to our hospitals or like you've seen in the UK, they've taken their big conference centre and set up a 4,000-bed hospital with two morgues."
