UberEats service halted as e-hailing firms face lockdown restrictions
E-hailing services, such as Uber and Bolt, can only operate between 5am and 9am in the morning and again from 4pm to 8pm in the evening.
CAPE TOWN - Strict measures will be put in place for e-hailing taxi services as South Africa enters a COVID-19 lockdown at midnight.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday announced that metered taxis and e-hailing services would be available on a limited basis.
E-hailing services, such as Uber and Bolt, can only operate between 5am and 9am in the morning and again from 4pm to 8pm in the evening.
Mbalula said that vehicles must be sanitised after each journey and the sanitiser must have at least 60% alcohol.
He said that the number of passengers allowed in a vehicle must also be reduced.
"A vehicle licensed to carry up to four people will only be permitted to load one person. A vehicle licensed to carry eight people will only be permitted to load a maximum of three passengers."
E-hailing service, Bolt said that it would continue to offer free sanitation services to drivers and facilitate easy access to sanitising products at various centres across the country.
Uber said it was raising awareness of lockdown regulations on the app with the message: Travel only if necessary.
However, its UberEats service will come to a halt.
WATCH: How to wash your hands properly
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
COVID-19: Most WC universities evacuated ahead of lockdown
-
Lockdown period will determine when schools reopen - Motshekga
-
COVID-19: Some Wits students disappointed over closure of dorms
-
Remember you are not alone in lockdown, says psychologist
-
Winde: No one in WC should be without water during lockdown
-
SA's COVID-19 cases jump to 927
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.