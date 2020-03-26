UberEats service halted as e-hailing firms face lockdown restrictions

E-hailing services, such as Uber and Bolt, can only operate between 5am and 9am in the morning and again from 4pm to 8pm in the evening.

CAPE TOWN - Strict measures will be put in place for e-hailing taxi services as South Africa enters a COVID-19 lockdown at midnight.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday announced that metered taxis and e-hailing services would be available on a limited basis.

E-hailing services, such as Uber and Bolt, can only operate between 5am and 9am in the morning and again from 4pm to 8pm in the evening.

Mbalula said that vehicles must be sanitised after each journey and the sanitiser must have at least 60% alcohol.

He said that the number of passengers allowed in a vehicle must also be reduced.

"A vehicle licensed to carry up to four people will only be permitted to load one person. A vehicle licensed to carry eight people will only be permitted to load a maximum of three passengers."

E-hailing service, Bolt said that it would continue to offer free sanitation services to drivers and facilitate easy access to sanitising products at various centres across the country.

Uber said it was raising awareness of lockdown regulations on the app with the message: Travel only if necessary.

However, its UberEats service will come to a halt.

