COVID-19: Some Wits students disappointed over closure of dorms

Students could be seen wheeling their suitcases out of wits university’s main campus. They were instructed to vacate their rooms by Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - University students have been instructed to go home for the next 21 days in line with the nationwide lockdown, which starts at midnight on Thursday.

However, at Wits University students were fighting the directive and Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib, saying it’s unfair.

Students could be seen wheeling their suitcases out of Wits University’s main campus. They were instructed to vacate their rooms by Thursday night.

So where will they go?

“I am disappointed at the vice-chancellor and the entire executive management of the university,” said one student.

Another said: “It’s painful to be told to leave the university’s student residences.”

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday advised residents not to travel out of the province ahead of the lockdown period to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

WATCH: SA on lockdown: Here’s what you need to know

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.