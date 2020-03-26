COVID-19: Some Wits students disappointed over closure of dorms
Students could be seen wheeling their suitcases out of wits university’s main campus. They were instructed to vacate their rooms by Thursday night.
JOHANNESBURG - University students have been instructed to go home for the next 21 days in line with the nationwide lockdown, which starts at midnight on Thursday.
However, at Wits University students were fighting the directive and Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib, saying it’s unfair.
Students could be seen wheeling their suitcases out of Wits University’s main campus. They were instructed to vacate their rooms by Thursday night.
So where will they go?
“I am disappointed at the vice-chancellor and the entire executive management of the university,” said one student.
Another said: “It’s painful to be told to leave the university’s student residences.”
Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday advised residents not to travel out of the province ahead of the lockdown period to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
WATCH: SA on lockdown: Here’s what you need to know
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
COVID-19: Most WC universities evacuated ahead of lockdown
-
Lockdown period will determine when schools reopen - Motshekga
-
Remember you are not alone in lockdown, says psychologist
-
Winde: No one in WC should be without water during lockdown
-
SA's COVID-19 cases jump to 927
-
Allison Plaatjies murder trial to be moved High Court in August
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.