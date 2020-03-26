SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia to retire early

She was appointed to the position following former CEO Vuyani Jarana’s sudden exit.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) on Thursday said it had accepted the request by its acting CEO Zuks Ramasia for early retirement.

Ramasia is set to step down next month, the latest SAA CEO to go.

She was appointed to the position following former CEO Vuyani Jarana’s sudden exit.

Ramasia started at SAA in 1992 as a cabin crew member. She was then appointed to be the head of the global operations centre in 2005, a position she held for seven years.

Ramasia was appointed head of operations in 2012 before she assumed the role of acting CEO of the ailing airline in June of 2019.

She succeeded Jarana, who left the airline citing legislation that was stifling the airline’s competitiveness.

In a statement, the SAA board said Ramasia’s journey was truly an example of how a number of women were progressively moving up the ranks in previously male-dominated industries.

Ramasia’s last day at SAA is expected to be on 14 April.