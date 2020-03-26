SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia to retire early
She was appointed to the position following former CEO Vuyani Jarana’s sudden exit.
JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) on Thursday said it had accepted the request by its acting CEO Zuks Ramasia for early retirement.
Ramasia is set to step down next month, the latest SAA CEO to go.
She was appointed to the position following former CEO Vuyani Jarana’s sudden exit.
Ramasia started at SAA in 1992 as a cabin crew member. She was then appointed to be the head of the global operations centre in 2005, a position she held for seven years.
Ramasia was appointed head of operations in 2012 before she assumed the role of acting CEO of the ailing airline in June of 2019.
She succeeded Jarana, who left the airline citing legislation that was stifling the airline’s competitiveness.
In a statement, the SAA board said Ramasia’s journey was truly an example of how a number of women were progressively moving up the ranks in previously male-dominated industries.
Ramasia’s last day at SAA is expected to be on 14 April.
More in Business
-
Golden Arrow to operate reduced service for essential staff during lockdown
-
SA lockdown: Govt working on relief package for informal sector
-
Government revises 0% wage hike for civil servants
-
Car guards & waiters among many citizens worried about life during lockdown
-
Stellenbosch Municipality suspends collection of property rates for 3 months
-
Mining to continue during 21-day national lockdown - Mantashe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.