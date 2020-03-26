View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Rural cattle herders allowed to tend livestock - KZN Safety MEC Ntuli

KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli said that this rule would apply to people who had collected water from communal areas.

Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
3 hours ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli said that rural cattle herders would be allowed to tend to their livestock.

However, one person per household will be able to do this.

Ntuli said that this rule would apply to people who had collected water from communal areas.

Officials said that to ease the burden on rural communities, over 2,000 JoJo tanks would be distributed to increase water supply.

MEC Ntuli said officials were sensitive to the interests of rural dwellers and measures would be implemented to assist them during the lockdown.

"Water will be brought closer to communities so that they don't have to go to rivers and fetch water."

Ntuli emphasised that criminality would not be tolerated during the lockdown.

"The police will be all over to try and clamp down on that will want to break the law."

Ntuli said that 22 people had already been arrested for breaking the law under the conditions of the national state of disaster.

An additional two people were charged with attempted murder after they tried to evade quarantine.

WATCH: SA on lockdown: Here’s what you need to know

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA