Rural cattle herders allowed to tend livestock - KZN Safety MEC Ntuli
KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli said that this rule would apply to people who had collected water from communal areas.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli said that rural cattle herders would be allowed to tend to their livestock.
However, one person per household will be able to do this.
Ntuli said that this rule would apply to people who had collected water from communal areas.
Officials said that to ease the burden on rural communities, over 2,000 JoJo tanks would be distributed to increase water supply.
MEC Ntuli said officials were sensitive to the interests of rural dwellers and measures would be implemented to assist them during the lockdown.
"Water will be brought closer to communities so that they don't have to go to rivers and fetch water."
Ntuli emphasised that criminality would not be tolerated during the lockdown.
"The police will be all over to try and clamp down on that will want to break the law."
Ntuli said that 22 people had already been arrested for breaking the law under the conditions of the national state of disaster.
An additional two people were charged with attempted murder after they tried to evade quarantine.
