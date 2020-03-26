Remember you are not alone in lockdown, says psychologist
Experts had been advising those who may struggle during the 21-days with practical ideas.
JOHANNESBURG - With the nationwide lockdown looming, many people are feeling anxious and uncertain about their immediate future.
For those who are used to solitude, the COVID-19 shutdown might not be as difficult an adjustment. But inevitably most people will feel anxious, stressed and depressed.
This could be brought on by many reasons, including being confined within spaces with people they may not necessarily want to be stuck with or don’t feel safe around.
WATCH: #CoronavirusInSA With governments across the world encouraging people to wash their hands frequently, EWN has created a short video demonstrating the correct way to wash your hands.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 26, 2020
The blue dye shows how much area the soap covers when you wash your hands in this manner. pic.twitter.com/XHrwWpBr19
There were many other external factors, such as the possibility of losing income.
South Africans may not have the answers now, but as clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele explained, citizens were not alone.
“Everybody is feeling at the moment incredibly vulnerable because of the insecurity and uncertainty that faces us,” he said.
Human physical interactions often make us feel better, but with strict rules around social distancing this would leave many feeling detached.
So how do we maintain community and social connections?
“The media will play an important role in connecting people and the use of other devices and other methods to try to find a way to remind yourself that you’re not alone in your fears, but also generally in the world, even though you might be feeling isolated,” Mbele said.
WATCH: SA on lockdown: Here’s what you need to know
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
