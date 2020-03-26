Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the coronavirus.
The president submitted for testing as a precautionary measure upon the advice of his physicians on Tuesday and received his results on Wednesday night.
In a statement released on Thursday morning, the Presidency said Ramaphosa had a rigorous public engagement schedule; and has, during the course of the last few weeks, held numerous meetings with a wide cross-section of people from all walks of life.
The Presidency said it had deemed it necessary to make the test results public to reassure the nation that the president was in good health and continued with his duties.
