Ramaphosa: SA now has more than 900 COVID-19 cases
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during his virtual G20 Summit address in Pretoria on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa have increased by 218 to a total of 927, the Health Department said on Thursday.
This after President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the number of cases in South Africa now stood at over 900.
Latest Confirmed #COVID19 cases as at 26 March 2020 pic.twitter.com/J0ujhFPSb5— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 26, 2020
Ramaphosa made the announcement during his virtual G20 Summit address in Pretoria on Thursday.
"We now have more than 900 people infected, as the minister told me, and we fear that it might rise much further than that."
Speaking in his capacity as AU chair, Ramaphosa said that the number of cases on the continent were also rapidly rising.
