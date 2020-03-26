View all in Latest
Ramaphosa: SA now has more than 900 COVID-19 cases

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during his virtual G20 Summit address in Pretoria on Thursday.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa announces changes to the National Executive at a media briefing held at the Union Buildings, Tshwane on the 22 November 2018. Picture: GCIS
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa announces changes to the National Executive at a media briefing held at the Union Buildings, Tshwane on the 22 November 2018. Picture: GCIS
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa have increased by 218 to a total of 927, the Health Department said on Thursday.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the number of cases in South Africa now stood at over 900.

Ramaphosa made the announcement during his virtual G20 Summit address in Pretoria on Thursday.

"We now have more than 900 people infected, as the minister told me, and we fear that it might rise much further than that."

Speaking in his capacity as AU chair, Ramaphosa said that the number of cases on the continent were also rapidly rising.

Picture: EWN

Timeline

