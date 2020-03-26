View all in Latest
Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to pray ahead of lockdown

He's asked South Africans to use the time between 18:00 and 18:30 pm to observe two minutes of prayer, reflection or silent meditation.

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/ZA/Twitter
FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/ZA/Twitter
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on citizens to pray for the country.

He's asked South Africans to use the time between 6 pm and 6.30 pm on Thursday to observe two minutes of prayer, reflection or silent meditation.

“These are challenging times. We are traversing a path we have never travelled before. There are many amongst us who are fearful, uncertain and vulnerable. I call on our people to offer a prayer and a thought for the protection and healing of our land and its people from this disease,” President Ramaphosa said.

The president has issued the call after meeting with religious leaders.

The president said this was the moment when South Africans needed to act together as one patriotic nation in solidarity with all those affected or impacted by COVID-19, not just in South Africa but around the world.

“Over the past two weeks, South Africans from all walks of life have demonstrated their resilience by complying with the restrictions that have been placed on their lives. Because we are in a state of national lockdown our prayers must be offered from our hearts and in our homes.”

