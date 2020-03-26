COVID-19: Ndabeni-Abrahams confirms launch of Easter service channel

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams made the announcement on Wednesday when briefing the media about her department’s plans during the 21-day lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has confirmed that there would be a dedicated channel to broadcast Easter services next month.

She also confirmed that in partnership with the Department of Basic Education, they would broadcast virtual classroom teaching for children sitting at home.

The announcement by Ndabeni-Abrahams follows a week of debate about churches' role in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

With the lockdown, this means no church or religious gatherings are allowed.

But Ndabeni-Abrahams said people should not lose faith and would be able to listen to Easter service from the comfort of their own homes through the government-backed channel.

She said they would also engage with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture on what other services could be provided.

