COVID-19: Ndabeni-Abrahams confirms launch of Easter service channel
Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams made the announcement on Wednesday when briefing the media about her department’s plans during the 21-day lockdown.
CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has confirmed that there would be a dedicated channel to broadcast Easter services next month.
Ndabeni Abrahams made the announcement on Wednesday when briefing the media about her department’s plans during the 21-day lockdown.
She also confirmed that in partnership with the Department of Basic Education, they would broadcast virtual classroom teaching for children sitting at home.
The announcement by Ndabeni-Abrahams follows a week of debate about churches' role in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
With the lockdown, this means no church or religious gatherings are allowed.
WATCH: Gauteng's homeless to be housed at schools during lockdown
But Ndabeni-Abrahams said people should not lose faith and would be able to listen to Easter service from the comfort of their own homes through the government-backed channel.
She said they would also engage with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture on what other services could be provided.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa tests negative for the coronavirus
-
Attention: Soldiers taking up positions but ‘not yet’ deployed
-
Car guards & waiters among many citizens worried about life during lockdown
-
Mkhize assures training of all health workers to deal with COVID-19
-
Virus traps dozens of Brazilian tourists in South Africa
-
COVID-19: Fine or six months in jail if you refuse treatment, quarantine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.