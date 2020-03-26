Mediation process over Paarl taxi-violence to continue – Madikizela

This after a man was killed and two others wounded in taxi-related shooting at the Mbekweni train station.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Thursday said it was unclear whether Wednesday’s taxi-violence was linked to an existing taxi feud in Paarl.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said 15 people were arrested swiftly after the attack.

“One of the arrested suspects, a 48-year-old man was found wounded in a taxi and he was subsequently taken to a nearby medical facility where he’s under police guard,” he said.

Earlier this month, a mediator was appointed following a conflict between rival taxi associations in the area. This conflict claimed the lives of seven taxi drivers and operators.

“At this stage, I do not know the cause of this or whether it’s linked to the ongoing violence…We will work very hard to ensure these people are brought to book,” Madikizela said.

The MEC said the mediation process would continue during the lockdown period.