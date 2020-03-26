EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 are as follows:

Lotto: 10, 13, 19, 25, 42, 47 B: 35

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 12, 16, 20, 21, 36 B: 33

lotto Plus 2: 18, 19, 23, 29, 33, 44 B: 07

For more, visit the National Ithuba website.