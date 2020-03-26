View all in Latest
Long queues, bumper traffic: Shoppers stockpile again ahead of 21-day lockdown

Roads, malls and shops were packed on Thursday with shelves quickly being emptied.

Shoppers at a Checkers in Centurion buying ahead of the lockdown. Picture: Supplied.
Shoppers at a Checkers in Centurion buying ahead of the lockdown. Picture: Supplied.
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Shoppers across South Africa have used Thursday as a day to stockpile on lots of items ahead of the 21-day lockdown implemented by government, which kicks in at midnight.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown as a measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Among other things, the lockdown means restricted movement and curfews for public transport.

Roads, malls and shops were packed on Thursday, with shelves quickly being emptied.

This is despite government assuring the nation that there's no need to panic buy during this time and grocery stores being exempt from lockdown.

Timeline

