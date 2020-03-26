Long queues, bumper traffic: Shoppers stockpile again ahead of 21-day lockdown
Roads, malls and shops were packed on Thursday with shelves quickly being emptied.
JOHANNESBURG - Shoppers across South Africa have used Thursday as a day to stockpile on lots of items ahead of the 21-day lockdown implemented by government, which kicks in at midnight.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown as a measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
Among other things, the lockdown means restricted movement and curfews for public transport.
Roads, malls and shops were packed on Thursday, with shelves quickly being emptied.
This is despite government assuring the nation that there's no need to panic buy during this time and grocery stores being exempt from lockdown.
#Stockipiling #21daylockdown #LockdownSA Traffic heading to a mall in Centurion.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 26, 2020
Video: Jose Sprang. pic.twitter.com/VDBVkLQifP
#Stockpiling #21daylockdownSA #LockdownSA Shoppers at Marble Hall Shoprite, Limpopo, in the line to get in. Pic: @TITUS_MOTSEPA pic.twitter.com/UKs1yspj0D— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 26, 2020
#Stockpiling #LockdownSA The line outside another Makro store.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 26, 2020
Pic: @nkuleighx pic.twitter.com/5FwIR2X2yt
#Stockpiling #LockdownSA Noordhoek Checkers— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 26, 2020
Pic: @RebeccaCT2 pic.twitter.com/oDWKzByfuO
