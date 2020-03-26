Lockdown period will determine when schools reopen - Motshekga

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that at this stage, she could not say when schools would reopen.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that the reopening of schools will be determined by how South Africans conduct themselves during the 21-day lockdown.

Motshekga has given an update on how her department plans to recover lost time after schools shut down on 18 March due to the coronavirus.

The minister said that her department had come up with a number of ways to ensure that pupils continued learning during the lockdown, which included online and broadcast classes.

Motshekga said that a recovery plan was continuously being assessed.

"Our recovery plan is going to be informed by what we would have lost, in days, in times, from the plans that we have."

She said that at this stage, she could not say when schools would reopen.

"The next three weeks for us as a nation, but also as a sector, are crucial to the reopening of schools. And it depends on all of us to flatten the curve of COVID-19, which is rising at a rapid rate."

The Basic Education Minister said that the sector would see long-lasting implications if the reopening of schools was delayed.

