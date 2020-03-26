KZN govt officials to continue COVID-19 awareness campaigns during lockdown
DURBAN - Government officials in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday said while strict measures would be implemented to ensure that citizens abide by the 21-days national lockdown, the interests of vulnerable communities had been considered.
The province’s Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said they hoped residents would adhere to the lockdown and it would assist in keeping the COVID-19 fatality rate at zero.
Simelane-Zulu said their community awareness programme aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 would resume during the national lockdown.
“We are very fortunate so far that we have not had any deaths and we want to keep it that way. That’s why we have decided we are going to engage communities,” she said.
Human Settlements MEC Peggy Nkonyeni said senior government officers were on standby to intervene in the event of an emergency.
“We will remain vigilant and the premier has made a declaration that all MECs should remain available so that we may be able to intervene promptly,” Nkonyeni said.
Nkonyeni called on residents to adhere to all conditions of the lockdown, saying this would assist the country in getting rid of the virus faster.
