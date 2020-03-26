Golden Arrow to operate reduced service for essential staff during lockdown
Services will run from 5am until 9am in the morning and again from 4pm to 8pm in the evening.
CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow said that it would operate reduced services for essential staff during the lockdown period.
Services will run from 5am until 9am in the morning and again from 4pm to 8pm in the evening.
The bus company said it will make provision for people to buy multi-journey products at their regular purchase points, although this system will operate using skeleton staff.
Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "Golden Arrow will continue to sanitise our buses at least one a day with a 24-hour specialised surface cleaner and we would ask that our passengers assist us by stringently following all recommended hygiene protocols. Lockdown schedules will be available as soon as possible from our website."
More in Business
-
SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia to retire early
-
SA lockdown: Govt working on relief package for informal sector
-
Government revises 0% wage hike for civil servants
-
Car guards & waiters among many citizens worried about life during lockdown
-
Stellenbosch Municipality suspends collection of property rates for 3 months
-
Mining to continue during 21-day national lockdown - Mantashe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.