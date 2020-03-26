View all in Latest
Golden Arrow to operate reduced service for essential staff during lockdown

Services will run from 5am until 9am in the morning and again from 4pm to 8pm in the evening.

FILE: Golden Arrow buses parked at the Cape Town bus terminal. Pictures: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: Golden Arrow buses parked at the Cape Town bus terminal. Pictures: Bertram Malgas/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow said that it would operate reduced services for essential staff during the lockdown period.

Services will run from 5am until 9am in the morning and again from 4pm to 8pm in the evening.

The bus company said it will make provision for people to buy multi-journey products at their regular purchase points, although this system will operate using skeleton staff.

Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "Golden Arrow will continue to sanitise our buses at least one a day with a 24-hour specialised surface cleaner and we would ask that our passengers assist us by stringently following all recommended hygiene protocols. Lockdown schedules will be available as soon as possible from our website."

