Girl (15) gang-raped in Delft

The teenager was attacked at her home after her parents left for work during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old girl has been gang-raped in Delft.

The teenager was attacked at her home after her parents left for work during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police have arrested four suspects.

As the nation fears the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the teenage girl is dealing with the trauma of rape.

The 15-year-old's gang rape in her home this morning comes as South Africans prepare to spend to 21 days at home under a strict lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

That may help them avoid infection, but it clearly does not protect women and children from sexual violence.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk said that the four alleged attackers were also teenagers.

"We can confirm a rape incident where a 15-year-old girl was gang-raped. Four suspects have been arrested. The victim is receiving medical and psychological assistance."

The community policing forum said that it was the third time this month that a teenaged girl had been raped.

