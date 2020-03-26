Gauteng education dept looking at scrapping June holidays: Lesufi
All schools are currently on break due to the pandemic and expected to resume only after the nationwide lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday said the department was looking at scrapping the June holidays to make up for lost time due to the coronavirus.
All schools are currently on break due to the pandemic and expected to resume only after the nationwide lockdown.
However, the MEC said it all depended on whether the spread of the virus is contained.
He said he was confident of governments plan to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the next three weeks.
“We have now initiated a list negotiations with labour unions and stakeholders within the education sector to scrap the June holidays in Gauteng so that when we come back, we run until the end so that there are no breaks because they already had a break.
On the possibility of this not working, the MEC said: “Because failure to defeat it, the consequences are so severe. It will literally disrupt everything," he said.
Lesufi said he was negotiating with relevant partners to approve the plan.
More in Local
-
UberEats service halted as e-hailing firms face lockdown restrictions
-
COVID-19: Most WC universities evacuated ahead of lockdown
-
Lockdown period will determine when schools reopen - Motshekga
-
COVID-19: Some Wits students disappointed over closure of dorms
-
Remember you are not alone in lockdown, says psychologist
-
Winde: No one in WC should be without water during lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.