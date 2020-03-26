Gauteng education dept looking at scrapping June holidays: Lesufi

All schools are currently on break due to the pandemic and expected to resume only after the nationwide lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday said the department was looking at scrapping the June holidays to make up for lost time due to the coronavirus.

However, the MEC said it all depended on whether the spread of the virus is contained.

He said he was confident of governments plan to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the next three weeks.

“We have now initiated a list negotiations with labour unions and stakeholders within the education sector to scrap the June holidays in Gauteng so that when we come back, we run until the end so that there are no breaks because they already had a break.

On the possibility of this not working, the MEC said: “Because failure to defeat it, the consequences are so severe. It will literally disrupt everything," he said.

Lesufi said he was negotiating with relevant partners to approve the plan.