Foreign nationals ‘won’t be penalised’ for expired visas during lockdown
Of the 75 land, sea and airports around the country, 35 were shut down last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has assured foreign nationals whose visas and permits will expire during the lockdown that they would not be penalised.
Of the 75 land, sea and airports around the country, 35 were shut down last week.
On Wednesday, Motsoaledi said no people would be allowed in or out of the country from midnight on Thursday.
But exceptions will be made for medical reasons.
“We are aware of many nationals in neighbouring countries who make use of our health services, they will make special arrangements with home affairs. The remaining 18 border posts will allow goods and essential services but will be totally closed to people.
Motsoaledi has assured foreign nationals who were afraid they would be penalised and declared undesirable if their visas expired during the lockdown that they can relax
“We don't expect people to apply for extension during the lockdown, we will understand, and we will deal with the matter after 21 days.”
The deadline to apply for renewal of the Lesotho Special Permit was set for the end of March but it has now been extended to the end of June.
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa tests negative for the coronavirus
-
Attention: Soldiers taking up positions but ‘not yet’ deployed
-
Car guards & waiters among many citizens worried about life during lockdown
-
Mkhize assures training of all health workers to deal with COVID-19
-
Virus traps dozens of Brazilian tourists in South Africa
-
COVID-19: Ndabeni-Abrahams confirms launch of Easter service channel
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.