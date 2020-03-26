Eskom not planning to turn your lights off during lockdown

However, the utility is warning it may review the situation with any shift in performance.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said it was not planning to turn off your electricity during the 21-day lockdown.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “As such, we do not expect any impediments to the generation supply of electricity during this period. Our suppliers, particularly the coal mines, logistic suppliers and those supplying the maintenance to our power stations will be able to operate through the lockdown.”