COVID-19: Most WC universities evacuated ahead of lockdown
Univeristiies across the province have chartered buses to ensure that students make their way home safely ahead of the lockdown.
CAPE TOWN - With hours until the nationwide lockdown, universities in the Western Cape are trying to ensure that all students have evacuated residences.
Universities across the province have chartered buses to ensure that students make their way home safely ahead of the lockdown.
CPUT's Lauren Kansley said that some international students chose not to take the buses.
"The ones that haven't taken it up is not because they don't want to, it's mostly because they wouldn't be able to get home in time. There are a few isolated cases such as the international students, who we are dealing with on a case by case basis."
UWC's Gasant Arbarder said that most students were home.
"There are a few exceptions, like Ph.D students, students from abroad and students with special needs who are going to be accommodated in the residences that are off-campus that have now been vacated by the students that are going home."
Most UCT students have travelled home but there there are some international students needing assistance.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
UberEats service halted as e-hailing firms face lockdown restrictions
-
Lockdown period will determine when schools reopen - Motshekga
-
COVID-19: Some Wits students disappointed over closure of dorms
-
Remember you are not alone in lockdown, says psychologist
-
Winde: No one in WC should be without water during lockdown
-
SA's COVID-19 cases jump to 927
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.