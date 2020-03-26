COVID-19: Most WC universities evacuated ahead of lockdown

Univeristiies across the province have chartered buses to ensure that students make their way home safely ahead of the lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - With hours until the nationwide lockdown, universities in the Western Cape are trying to ensure that all students have evacuated residences.

Universities across the province have chartered buses to ensure that students make their way home safely ahead of the lockdown.

CPUT's Lauren Kansley said that some international students chose not to take the buses.

"The ones that haven't taken it up is not because they don't want to, it's mostly because they wouldn't be able to get home in time. There are a few isolated cases such as the international students, who we are dealing with on a case by case basis."

UWC's Gasant Arbarder said that most students were home.

"There are a few exceptions, like Ph.D students, students from abroad and students with special needs who are going to be accommodated in the residences that are off-campus that have now been vacated by the students that are going home."

Most UCT students have travelled home but there there are some international students needing assistance.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.