View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

COVID-19: Fine or six months in jail if you refuse treatment, quarantine

The amended state of disaster regulations have taken away individual rights to refuse treatment in order to enforce the lockdown.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: EWN
FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - People suspected or confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus who refuse to be tested, quarantined and treated can be fined or sentenced to jail for up to six months.

The amended state of disaster regulations have taken away individual rights to refuse treatment in order to enforce the lockdown.

And those who defy movement restrictions without reason will face the same fate.

WATCH: Coronavirus numbers will increase - Mkhize

Following the announcement of the lockdown, new regulations have been gazetted.

Key among them is that all movement is restricted for 21 days, excluding providers of essential services.

They also give government the power to test, quarantine and treat everyone suspected or confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said: “If you break these regulations you go in six months or a fine or both.”

Cele said two people who defied doctors’ orders to self-quarantine have been charged with attempted murder.

While no documents are required to go shopping for food or seek medical services, police will demand an explanation from anyone who is not at home.

WATCH: Government's plans for lockdown

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA