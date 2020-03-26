COVID-19: Fine or six months in jail if you refuse treatment, quarantine
The amended state of disaster regulations have taken away individual rights to refuse treatment in order to enforce the lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - People suspected or confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus who refuse to be tested, quarantined and treated can be fined or sentenced to jail for up to six months.
The amended state of disaster regulations have taken away individual rights to refuse treatment in order to enforce the lockdown.
And those who defy movement restrictions without reason will face the same fate.
Following the announcement of the lockdown, new regulations have been gazetted.
Key among them is that all movement is restricted for 21 days, excluding providers of essential services.
They also give government the power to test, quarantine and treat everyone suspected or confirmed positive for COVID-19.
Police Minister Bheki Cele said: “If you break these regulations you go in six months or a fine or both.”
Cele said two people who defied doctors’ orders to self-quarantine have been charged with attempted murder.
While no documents are required to go shopping for food or seek medical services, police will demand an explanation from anyone who is not at home.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
