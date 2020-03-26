Cell phone companies to give govt location data to help fight COVID-19
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said this would help the Department of Health in particular, to locate individuals affected by the virus.
JOHANNESBURG – Cell phone companies have agreed to give government location data in order to help fight COVID-19.
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on Wednesday said this would help the Department of Health, in particular, to locate individuals affected by the virus.
My Broadband editor Jan Vermeulen said this would be helpful with contact tracing.
“So, where they have identified somebody who has tested positive for the coronavirus, they are able to see who that person was around or where that person was and which cell phones were near this person.”
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 26 March 2020 AM
