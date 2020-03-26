Bosch develops rapid test for COVID-19

The device has the World Health Organisation's stamp of approval and can diagnose ten different respiratory pathogens.

CAPE TOWN - German engineering and technology company Bosch has developed a COVID-19 rapid test that delivers results in under two-and-a-half hours.

With more than 480,000 coronavirus infections globally, pressure is mounting on health authorities to speed up the pace at which COVID-19 laboratory testing is being carried out.

Combating the #coronavirus pandemic: Bosch has developed a rapid test for #COVID19. The new, fully automated test delivers reliable results and enables differential diagnosis in under 2.5 hours. Find out more: https://t.co/yX2bhEKb4Q #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/w0kgEbmX4F — BoschGlobal (@BoschGlobal) March 26, 2020

The demand on health services to rapidly speed up COVID-19 testing is rising.

This new device could help.

It works by placing a patient's nasal or throat swab specimen on a cartridge, which is inserted into the Vivalytic analysis device that's about the size of two credit card machines.

Bosch's Lilian Steele said results were available within two-and-a-half hours.

"Once you've taken a sample, it goes into the cartridge and you do not have the risk of passing on the infection. It also tests for nine other respiratory infections so there's a clear indication of what the patient is suffering from."

Bosch said that it was 95% accurate and talks were underway to get the device distributed throughout Africa.

