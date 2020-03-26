Attention: Soldiers taking up positions but ‘not yet’ deployed

The army will be deployed by the commander in chief President Cyril Ramaphosa in line with the State of Disaster Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the army had not yet been deployed but soldiers were starting to take up their positions.

However, she said the South African Defence Force (SANDF) will be deployed on Thursday to support the police in enforcing the lockdown by guarding borders and provide health services.

WATCH: COVID-19 situation desk - 26 March 2020 AM

Mapisa-Nqakula said it was the duty of the SANDF to protect the country.

“It’s territorial integrity and it's people in order to preserve life, health, and properties in emergency and humanitarian relief operations.”

“In roadblocks, in foot patrols throughout the country to enforce the curfew... At borders, the SANDF will ensure that there are no unauthorised entries during this lockdown under the direction of the minister of health and to provide health services to the public through its health practitioners.”

Mapisa-Nqakula said this would happen when the lockdown begins and reports that the army has already been deployed are misguided.

“There hasn’t been deployment what you have seen is movement of soldiers from point A to B to assembly points there is no deployment whatsoever.”

Ramaphosa is expected to address troops in Gauteng at 4.30 pm on Thursday.