Allison Plaatjies murder trial to be moved High Court in August

Murder accused Phillip April will be transported to Cape Town in August to make a first appearance in the High Court - a pre-trial hearing.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court will hear the murder case of Clanwilliam teacher Allison Plaaitjies in August.

Her alleged killer, Phillip April, briefly appeared in the Clanwilliam magistrates court on Wednesday.

It's alleged he murdered the 26-year-old in October after she ended their relationship.

He was pulled over for drunk driving in October before police found his ex-girlfriend's body in her apartment.

April was later charged the murder of Plaaitjies.

It's alleged they had a fight during which April allegedly stabbed the Afrikaans teacher multiple times and slit her throat.