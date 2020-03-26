About 3 billion people living under COVID-19-related restrictions globally
As the global death toll soared past 20,000, Spain has joined Italy in seeing its number of fatalities overtake China where the virus first emerged.
CAPE TOWN - Nearly a third of the world's population is now living under the coronavirus-related restrictions.
As the global death toll soared past 20,000, Spain has joined Italy in seeing its number of fatalities overtake China where the virus first emerged.
Globally, there are more than 471,000 confirmed cases.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 26 March 2020 AM
China, the birthplace of COVID-19 has recorded the most cases at just over 81,000.
With 709 confirmed coronavirus infections in South Africa and the number growing, the country is just hours away from being placed on a 21-day lockdown.
South Africans will join around three billion people living under strict conditions.
The World Health Organization has urged people to cooperate with authorities because the efficacy of a country's lockdown period will depend on the commitment of its citizens.
More than 2,000 infections have been confirmed in Africa as Libya and Mali recently recorded their first COVID-19 cases.
Italy, with more than 74,000 confirmed infections has been on lockdown for about two weeks. The country's death toll earlier this week jumped from 6,820 to 7,500.
India and the United Kingdom imposed lockdowns this week, while France, the third worst-affected European country marks its ninth day under a state of disaster.
With just over 600 cases in Russia, President Vladimir Putin this week hasn’t imposed a nationwide lockdown, saying his country managed to stop the mass spread of COVID-19.
More in Local
-
Eskom not planning to turn your lights off during lockdown
-
Home affairs won't penalise foreign nationals for expired visas during lockdown
-
Ramaphosa tests negative for the coronavirus
-
Attention: Soldiers taking up positions but ‘not yet’ deployed
-
Car guards & waiters among many citizens worried about life during lockdown
-
Mkhize assures training of all health workers to deal with COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.