5 suspects arrested for Khayelitsha teen Liyabona Mabishi's murder
Liyabona Mabishi, from Enkanini in Khayelitsha, was stabbed at least 13 times while walking with her friend.
CAPE TOWN - Five suspects have been arrested for the murder of a teenage girl, apparently because she was lesbian.
Liyabona Mabishi (16) was stabbed several times in Khayelitsha on Human Rights Day.
Police on Wednesday arrested five suspects between the ages of 22 and 25.
Mabishi, from Enkanini in Khayelitsha, was stabbed at least 13 times while walking with her friend.
The 16-year-old succumbed to her wounds before reaching the Khayelitsha Hospital.
Gender rights activist Funeka Soldaat said the young girl's death was spurred by hatred.
"To take a knife and stab someone 13 times that's hatred. It's unbelievable. You can't stab a kid like that and say it's not hate."
Soldaat said that members of the LGBTQ+ community in Khayelitsha were living in fear after Mabishi's murder.
