3 Boxer stores in Durban fail to adhere to COVID-19 regulations

Eyewitness News visited three branches of Boxer superstores in Durban on Wednesday and found no crowd control measures and customers were not being sanitised as they entered or left the stores.

DURBAN - While government is at pains to promote good hygiene and social distancing in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, some food retailers have failed to adhere to the regulations of the national state of disaster set by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Government has recommended social distancing and good hygiene as it tries to curb the spread of coronavirus.

[WATCH] While government is at pains to promote good hygiene & social distancing in a bid to curb the spread of #COVID19, some retailers have failed to adhere to regulations of the National State of Disaster. This video was captured earlier today at Boxer in Isipingo.@NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/Ytpxd6rtty — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 25, 2020

The brand says it is aware that some branches have failed to follow its instructions but is working to ensure that they all comply. The head office says all the three branches that EWN visited have since been placed under close watch. @NkoRaphael — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 25, 2020

However, shoppers at Boxer stores in Isipingo, Umlazi and the Durban CBD are not adhering to this.

The store’s spokesperson Jason McCall said they were working to resolve this issue.

“We’ve added measures to our hygiene control protocols including cleaners, sanitisation procedures as you enter and exit the stores and we’re reinforcing the mindset of social distancing.”

McCall said branch managers who didn’t ensure the safety of customers would be disciplined and the three branches that EWN visited would be closely monitored.