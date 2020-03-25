Zweli Mkhize: You can’t host parties, braais during coronavirus lockdown
The Health Minister said people could walk their dogs and jog if not in a group, but others on social media said that’s irresponsible and could spread the virus.
JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reiterated the importance of self-isolation and social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.
Mkhize spoke to Clement Manyathela on the Midday Report on 702.
The minister said just because it’s a lockdown, didn’t mean people must do wrong things.
“You can’t sit as a group boozing together, smoking together and then coughing together. You will spread the virus."
Mkize urged people to be responsible during the lockdown.
Earlier, the minister said people could walk their dogs and jog if not in a group, but people on social media said that’s irresponsible and could spread the virus.
“We prefer that people stay at home. If you go out and jog, it must be a short distance. Don’t mingle and be in crowds.”
Mkhize said that while government was concerned about the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, South Africans should be more concerned about curbing the spread of the virus.
He said citizens needed to adhere to the regulations that had been put in place.
“We must be determined to get rid of it. That means we must do as asked because they are ways of reducing the impact of the infection. We are concerned about the increase in the infections and it will continue, but we must say that at the end of the day, the steps that government is taking now are aimed at ensuring that we can reduce the number of infections,” he said.
For more on what the minister said, listen to the audio below:
