Zikalala: 19 people in KZN probed for ‘breaking law’ amid COVID-19 restrictions

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday said 19 people in the province were being investigated after they allegedly broke the law under the terms of the national state of disaster.
Zikalala said these include people who hosted large gatherings and who gathered on local beaches.
As the country gears up for its 21-day lockdown, Zikalala said law and order in the province would be maintained.
“To enforce and ensure that all people stay where they are expected to stay. We’ve got soldiers now, we’ve got the police and we believe that through education, people will not need to be monitored. When there is a need to monitor and to enforce, we will be able to do so.”
Zikalala said the state would ensure a swift response to those who refuse to adhere to laws aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.
“…And we are very firm on that; all law enforcement will intensify their work to implement the lockdown.”
He has appealed to all residents of the province to adhere to restrictions that would be implemented as part of the lockdown, saying this would be for the benefit of society as a whole.
